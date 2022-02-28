The International Olympic Committee ‘recommend no participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes’, as governing body issue statement over war in Ukraine – and FIFA could suspend Russia
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes do not compete in in major competitions. It says the move would 'protect the integrity of global sports' following the invasion of Ukraine. The decision from the governing body is in relation to the violence in Ukraine following president Vladimir Putin's decision to […]