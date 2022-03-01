Ukrainian Elina Svitolina refuses to play Russian opponent and Daniil Medvedev’s No.1 status in jeopardy in week he replaced Novak Djokovic as tennis chiefs face pressure to ban Russian athletes
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has said she will boycott the Monterrey Open and will refuse to play her round of 32 match in the Mexican tournament unless Russian athletes are banned from the sport. Svitolina is set to face Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in her next round meeting, but has declared she will not play […]Full Article