Sergio Aguero calls Manchester City star Phil Foden ‘my prince’ and revealed to Mario Balotelli about his conversations with Pep Guardiola about the midfielder
Published
Sergio Aguero showed just how much he rates Phil Foden, labelling the Manchester City midfielder ‘my prince’ as he celebrated a goal against Real Madrid. The former Etihad striker was watching the Champions League semi-final with ex-teammate Mario Balotelli and revealed he used to tell manager Pep Guardiola to play the academy graduate more. In […]Full Article