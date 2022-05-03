Bournemouth winger David Brooks has confirmed in a social media statement that he is now free from cancer after a lengthy treatment process and eyeing a return to footballFull Article
David Brooks confirms he's cancer-free and "determined" to get back fit for Bournemouth
David Brooks: Bournemouth and Wales winger 'cancer-free' after Hodgkin lymphoma treatment
BBC News
Wales and Bournemouth footballer David Brooks announces he's now cancer free
The Welshman has revealed that he as now received the all-clear after months of treatment
Wales Online
David Brooks: Bournemouth and Wales winger cancer free after Hodgkin lymphoma treatment
Bournemouth's Wales winger David Brooks says he is cancer free after completing Hodgkin lymphoma treatment.
BBC News