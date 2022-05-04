‘West Ham are capable of anything’ – Stuart Pearce issues rally cry as Hammers look to seal Europa League final place in crucial Eintracht Frankfurt clash
Stuart Pearce believes West Ham have what it takes to turn their fortunes around as they aim to seal a 'tough' victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and progress to the Europa League final. The Hammers currently trail the German side 2-1 in the Europa League semi-finals ahead of Thursday's second leg at the Waldstadion, and first-team