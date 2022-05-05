Nets say Simmons to undergo back surgery Thur.
Nets swingman Simmons is expected to need three to four months to make a full recovery from back surgery, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Full Article
Nets swingman Ben Simmons will require three to four months of rehabilitation after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure on..