LIV Golf players ask DP World Tour to rescind fines, bans for Scottish Open and PGA Tour co-sanctioned events
Published
Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are lobbying for reinstatement into the pre-Open Championship eventFull Article
Published
Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are lobbying for reinstatement into the pre-Open Championship eventFull Article
Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among 16 LIV Golf players who have written to the DP World Tour asking it to rescind its fines and..
The principal golf tour in Europe, the DP World Tour, has penalized players with more than $105,000 in fines for their..