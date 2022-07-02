Israel U19s 1-1 England U19s (England U19s win 3-1 in extra-time): Main Talking Points As The Three Lions Are Crowned Europe’s Under-19 Champions
Managing to mount what was another rally on Friday night, England’s U19s were crowned European champions thanks to a thrilling 3-1 victory against Israel in extra-time. Falling to a shock 1-0 deficit heading into the half-time break following Oscar Gloch’s strike five minutes before the interval, Ian Foster’s young squad eventually topped off what has […]Full Article