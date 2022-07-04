Nick Kyrgios puts injury, fan heckling him and failed trick shot behind him to book place in quarter-finals of Wimbledon as Australian admits he needs a glass of wine after five-set win
Published
Nick Kyrgios overcame the pain barrier to book his place in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a five-set win over American Brandon Nakashima. The Australian, who’s made plenty of headlines at these Championships, went down with a shoulder injury shortly after dropping the first set. After his medical timeout, Kyrgios fought back to win sets […]Full Article