Asia Cup 2022 and Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka in doubt amid protests in Sri Lanka? Check details here

The people's protests in Sri Lanka are on the rise amid the massive economic crisis that has hit the country. The president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew away to a foreign land after protestors reached his house and captured it. These protests were on even when the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test was going on at the Galle International cricket stadium. That Test match was un affected but more cricket games in future could have an impact due to the ongoing crisis in the island nation. The two immediate tournaments set to take place in Sri Lanka are Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka and Asia Cup 2022.