Barcelona leading race to sign Aston Villa starlet and England Under-19s hero Carney Chukwuemeka, who is left out of pre-season tour of Australia
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Aston Villa’s teenage midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, talkSPORT understands. The LaLiga giants, as well as a number of top European Premier League sides are interested in signing the 18-year-old. Villa boss Steven Gerrard says Chukwuemeka has been left out of Villa’s pre-season tour of Australia with the player stalling […]Full Article