England v Spain LIVE commentary and team news: Lionesses in quarter-final action after perfect group stage display but Sarina Wiegman a doubt – kick-off time, talkSPORT coverage and how to follow
England will take on Spain in the quarter-finals of Women’s Euro 2022 following their superb display in the group stages of this summer’s showpiece tournament. Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses breezed through Group A, topping it with three wins from three and a goal difference of plus 14. England smashed Norway 8-0 in Brighton before putting five […]Full Article