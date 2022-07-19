Germany v Austria LIVE commentary and team news: Neighbours clash in first competitive match at the Brentford Community Stadium – kick-off time, talkSPORT coverage and how to follow
Germany are out to regain their dominant grip of the Women’s Euros when they take on Austria in the quarter-finals this week. Between 1989 and 2013, Die Nationalelf won an astonishing eight of the tournament’s first nine editions including a historic six in-a-row feat. Yet that run finally came to an end at the last […]Full Article