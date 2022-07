Oleksandr Zinchenko has followed in the footsteps of Gabriel Jesus, leaving Manchester City to join Arsenal this summer. Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta, who used to work as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City, is obviously delighted to have the Ukraine international on board. x Looking good, Alex pic.twitter.com/d5xU2vvq3d — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2022