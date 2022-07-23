Charles Leclerc used help from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. to beat Formula One leader Max Verstappen and take pole position for the French Grand Prix on Saturday.Sainz had nothing at stake since he was starting from the back...Full Article
Formula One: Carlos Sainz helps Charles Leclerc edge Max Verstappen for French GP pole
