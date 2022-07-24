ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs SA 3rd ODI at Headingley, Leeds, 3.30 PM IST July 24

Series will be on line in the third ODI between England and South Africa on Sunday (July 24). Both the teams have won one game each. South Africa won the first ODU by 62 runs while Jos Buttler's England bounced back in style to win the second game by a massive 118 runs in a rain-curtailed contest. England's worry remains the form of their top-order batters. Apart from Jonny Bairstow, no other batter is performing for Three Lions. Jason Roy, Philip Salt are struggling at the moment while Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler's bats have been quiet for some time now.