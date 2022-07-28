PV Sindhu looks stunning at Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony, SEE PICS

One of India's flagbearer at the Commonwealth Games 2022 PV Sindhu looked stunning in the attire for the opening ceremony. Sindhu, like other athletes, was wearing a long Bandhgala and was looking amazingly beautiful in it. The two-time Olympic medallist will soon be in action but before that she will be a proud flagbearer for India alongside Hockey captain Manpreet Singh at the opening ceremony of CWG 2022.