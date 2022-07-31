'Ab kab medal aayega?': How Cristiano Ronaldo-fan Jeremy Lalrinnunga answered critics with CWG gold medal

In Jeremy Lalrinnunga's cellphone, the wallpaper reflects a gold medal. Whenever he went to the phone, the wallpaper reminded him of the gold medal for which was madly passionate about. The same gold medal that he looks every now and then and is wrapped around his neck. Jeremy lifted a total of 300 kgs in the final of the men's 67 kg class to clinch it and it didn't come without pain. There was pain that the world saw, on the screen, when he suffered cramps during his second attempt in the Clean and Jerk and then when he hurt his right arm in the third attempt, trying to lift 165 kg. In the end, it was all worth it.