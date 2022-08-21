Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea 'were the better team' after Leeds defeat
Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insists that his side were "the better team" despite a heavy 3-0 loss at Leeds.Full Article
Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insists that his side were "the better team" despite a heavy 3-0 loss at Leeds.Full Article
The Chelsea boss has blamed travel arrangements for his side's embarrassing performance against Leeds away at Elland Road where the..
Chelsea produced a dismal performance against Leeds United and Elland Road and suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat