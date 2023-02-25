What time is Italy v Ireland Six Nations kick-off and what TV channel is it on?
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Wales v England Live: Kick-off time, TV channel and Six Nations build-up
Wales Online
Warren Gatland's Wales host England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff after a turbulent week
Advertisement
More coverage
Six Nations 2023: Italy v Ireland match preview, team news, kick-off time & key stats
Team news, match preview and statistics for Saturday's Six Nations match between Italy and Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico.
BBC Sport
New Wave Of Terrorism In Afghanistan And Pakistan – Analysis
Recently a new wave of deadly acts of terrorism in Afghanistan*, *and from Afghanistan into Pakistan*, *has erupted again. To..
Eurasia Review