Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, where owner Avram Glazer will make a rare attendance after putting the club up for saleFull Article
Avram Glazer makes plans for Man Utd's Carabao Cup final despite trying to sell club
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Erik ten Hag opens up on 'great night' after dinner with Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lifted the lid on his Tuesday night dinner with club legend Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of..
Daily Star