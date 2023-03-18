Six Nations: Watch Freddie Steward's sending off for England against Ireland
Published
Watch as England fullback Freddie Steward is sent off against Ireland in the Six Nations after his elbow made contact with Hugo Keenan's head.Full Article
Published
Watch as England fullback Freddie Steward is sent off against Ireland in the Six Nations after his elbow made contact with Hugo Keenan's head.Full Article
Watch highlights as Ireland beat an England team reduced to 14 men 29-16 to win the Six Nations Grand Slam.