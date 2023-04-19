The FA have successfully appealed to have John Yems' suspension from football extended until 2026 after an independent regulatory commission found him guilty on 11 out of 15 charges for using discriminatory languageFull Article
Former Crawley boss John Yems hit with record ban from football after racism charges
