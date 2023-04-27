Panthers beat Bruins 4-3 in Game 5 OT to avoid elimination
The Florida Panthers watched Bruins forward Brad Marchand skate in alone on goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, with the seconds ticking away in the third period of a 3-3 game.…Full Article
Matthew Tkachuk scored six minutes into overtime to help the Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Wednesday night and force their..