Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix Track: Miami International Autodrome Weather: dry 27°C Tarmac: dry 36°C Humidity: 59% Wind: 4 km/h SE Pressure: 1019 bar Max Verstappen scored his 38th F1 race win today. The Dutch driver won the fsecond Miami F1 GP. It was his third race win of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver.....check out full post »Full Article
Race Results 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix
F1 Drivers Race Mini Jet Boats! (Daniel vs Yuki)
F1-Fansite
Which Formula 1 driver would win a race in MINI Jet Boats?! Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo & Yuki Tsunoda took to..
F1 Qualifying Results 2023 Miami F1 GP
F1-Fansite