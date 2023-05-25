Ohtani, Trout homer in Angels' 7-3 win, completing sweep of slumping Red Sox

Ohtani, Trout homer in Angels' 7-3 win, completing sweep of slumping Red Sox

Japan Today

Published

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the 26th time, leading the Los Angeles Angels to their fourth straight win and a sweep of…

Full Article