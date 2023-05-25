Ohtani, Trout homer in Angels' 7-3 win, completing sweep of slumping Red Sox
Published
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the 26th time, leading the Los Angeles Angels to their fourth straight win and a sweep of…Full Article
Published
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the 26th time, leading the Los Angeles Angels to their fourth straight win and a sweep of…Full Article
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout provided a one-two punch once again, homering in the same game for the 26th time as the Angels won 7-3..