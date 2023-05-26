Four Aston Villa players - Natasha Harding, Emily Gielnik, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Ruesha Littlejohn - will leave the club at the end of the Women's Super League season.Full Article
Littlejohn & Harding among four leaving Aston Villa
