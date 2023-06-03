A fixture in the Argentine Primeira Division has been called off in tragic circumstances following the death of a fan who fell from the stands at the Estadio Mâs MonumentalFull Article
BREAKING River Plate league game suspended after supporter falls to death during match
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
River Plate: Football game is abandoned in Argentina after fan falls from stand
A top-flight match in Argentina is abandoned after a fan falls to their death from a stand at the stadium.
BBC News