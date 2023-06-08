All the latest Arsenal news and transfer gossip including updates on talks with Joao Cancelo, Declan Rice and Moises CaicedoFull Article
Arsenal news: Declan Rice urged to snub Man Utd as Edu starts Joao Cancelo transfer talks
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Fulham and Joao Palhinha help Arsenal finally complete £92m Declan Rice transfer
Football.london
Arsenal transfer news: Declan Rice is expected to be at the forefront of the biggest transfer saga of the summer after helping West..
Advertisement
More coverage
Arsenal news and transfers LIVE: Declan Rice goodbye, Lionel Messi move, Caicedo deal
Football.london
Arsenal transfer news: Catch all the biggest Gunners transfer talks, including updates on Declan Rice, Lionel Messi and Moises..