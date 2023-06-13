New England Patriots release RB James Robinson less than 3 months after signing him
Published
James Robinson's tenure in New England didn't make it to the regular season. The Patriots waived the running back after signing him in March.
Published
James Robinson's tenure in New England didn't make it to the regular season. The Patriots waived the running back after signing him in March.
Veteran running back James Robinson, 24, who agreed to a two-year deal with a base value of $4 million on March 15, was released by..
New England parts ways with Robinson after giving him a multi-year deal just months ago