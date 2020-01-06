Global  

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais roasted Apple for its 'Chinese sweatshops' in front of hordes of celebrities as Tim Cook watched from the audience

Business Insider Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais roasted Apple for its 'Chinese sweatshops' in front of hordes of celebrities as Tim Cook watched from the audience· Ricky Gervais tore into Apple at the Golden Globes on Sunday night with Apple CEO Tim Cook present in the audience.
· While the British comedian praised "The Morning Show" – which is made by Apple – as "a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing," he noted it was "made by a company that runs...
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]
News video: The most shocking lines from Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monologue

The most shocking lines from Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monologue 01:46

 They gasped. They sighed. They laughed out loud 😂 — Here's the best from host Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards 🎬🏆

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars walk the Golden Globes red carpet [Video]Stars walk the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood A-list celebrities turned out on Sunday (January 5) to pose for photographs ahead of the annual Golden Globes awards.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12

2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes [Video]2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes

Ricky Gervais' much-anticipated return as host of the Golden Globes involved jokes about paedophile movies, Jeffrey Epstein and Hollywood hypocrisy. It was the acerbic comedian's fifth time hosting the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59


Recent related news from verified sources

Streaming wins big at Golden Globes as host Ricky Gervais roasts Hollywood

True to his reputation, host Ricky Gervais opened the 77th Golden Globes with a mix of evisceration and exasperation, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby...
CBC.ca

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais draws gasps with last-minute Harvey Weinstein 'truth bomb'

'That was exactly what Hollywood needed to hear'
Independent

