Amazon fires multiple employees for leaking customer data, a year after a similar incident (AMZN)
Friday, 10 January 2020 () · Amazon fired multiple employees over leaking customer information including email addresses and phone numbers, Business Insider has learned.
· "The individuals responsible for this incident have been terminated and we are supporting law enforcement in their prosecution," Amazon's spokesperson told Business Insider.
· It's...
