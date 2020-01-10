Global  

Amazon fires multiple employees for leaking customer data, a year after a similar incident (AMZN)

Business Insider Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Amazon fires multiple employees for leaking customer data, a year after a similar incident (AMZN)· Amazon fired multiple employees over leaking customer information including email addresses and phone numbers, Business Insider has learned.
· "The individuals responsible for this incident have been terminated and we are supporting law enforcement in their prosecution," Amazon's spokesperson told Business Insider.
· It's...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Bernie Sanders Promotes Video Attacking Amazon's Climate Change Policies

Bernie Sanders Promotes Video Attacking Amazon's Climate Change Policies 01:20

 Bernie Sanders Ad Attacks Amazon's Climate Change Policies. The 2020 presidential candidate has been a frequent critic of the e-commerce giant. The new video features two employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa. The women have made headlines for publicly speaking out against Amazon's climate...

