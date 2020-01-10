Amazon fires multiple employees for leaking customer data, a year after a similar incident (AMZN)

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

· Amazon fired multiple employees over leaking customer information including email addresses and phone numbers, Business Insider has learned.

· "The individuals responsible for this incident have been terminated and we are supporting law enforcement in their prosecution," Amazon's spokesperson told Business Insider.

