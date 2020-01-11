Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple will replace some faulty iPhone XS battery cases for free

engadget Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
If you have an Apple smart battery case that's no longer working correctly, don't toss it yet: Apple might replace it free of charge. The tech giant has launched a replacement program for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR battery cases manufactu...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter 00:19

 The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they have.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone [Video]This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone. January 9, 2007. Dressed in his customary jeans and black mock turtleneck, the Apple CEO did the unveiling at the Macworld convention in San..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC [Video]Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC

Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC . Apple users will now be able to respond to iMessages on their Dell computers. The company released its Mobile Connect app in 2018, which allows..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thursday deals: Apple’s official iPhone 11 cases on sale from $24, Apple Watch Series 5 $70 off, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $24, plus up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 5, and $20 off Milanese Loop...
9to5Mac Also reported by •9to5Toys

How to change your Apple Watch's face from your iPhone, and customize its color, style, and layout

How to change your Apple Watch's face from your iPhone, and customize its color, style, and layout** · *To change your Apple Watch face from your iPhone, you'll need to use the free Watch app.* · *The Watch app comes pre-installed on most iPhones, and...
Business Insider Also reported by •9to5Mac

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.