8 comic-book movies that have broken through at the Oscars, including 'Joker' and 'Black Panther'

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· "Joker" landed the most Oscar nominations of any movie on Monday with 11, including

· It comes a year after "Black Panther" became the first comic-book movie to be nominated for best picture.

· The two movies might hint at a brighter future for the genre at the Oscars, but they're not the first to gain major... · "Joker" landed the most Oscar nominations of any movie on Monday with 11, including best picture · It comes a year after "Black Panther" became the first comic-book movie to be nominated for best picture.· The two movies might hint at a brighter future for the genre at the Oscars, but they're not the first to gain major 👓 View full article

