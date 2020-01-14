Here's why Visa made its bold play for buzzy fintech Plaid in a $5.3 billion mega-acquisition, despite knowing the risks

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Visa, the world's biggest payments provider, is set to acquire US payment infrastructure startup Plaid for $5.3 billion, in one of the largest acquisitions of a financial services startup to date and vindication for the buzzy fintech market.*

· *Business Insider spoke to industry experts on what the deal means for both Visa... · *Visa, the world's biggest payments provider, is set to acquire US payment infrastructure startup Plaid for $5.3 billion, in one of the largest acquisitions of a financial services startup to date and vindication for the buzzy fintech market.*· *Business Insider spoke to industry experts on what the deal means for both Visa 👓 View full article

