Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here's why Visa made its bold play for buzzy fintech Plaid in a $5.3 billion mega-acquisition, despite knowing the risks

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Here's why Visa made its bold play for buzzy fintech Plaid in a $5.3 billion mega-acquisition, despite knowing the risks· *Visa, the world's biggest payments provider, is set to acquire US payment infrastructure startup Plaid for $5.3 billion, in one of the largest acquisitions of a financial services startup to date and vindication for the buzzy fintech market.*
· *Business Insider spoke to industry experts on what the deal means for both Visa...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Visa to Pay $5.3 Billion for Fintech Startup Plaid

Visa to Pay $5.3 Billion for Fintech Startup Plaid 00:18

 Visa announced it is spending $5.3 billion to acquire fintech startup Plaid, a unicorn company that allows users to connect their bank accounts to different apps.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Visa is set to acquire startup Plaid for $5.3 billion, but the payment giant's CEO hinted at the need to address 'concerns' Wall Street has about the buzzy fintech

Visa is set to acquire startup Plaid for $5.3 billion, but the payment giant's CEO hinted at the need to address 'concerns' Wall Street has about the buzzy fintech· Visa is set to pay $5.3 billion for Plaid, the buzzy startup that links fintechs with their customers' bank accounts. · On a call announcing the news...
Business Insider Also reported by •betanewsTechCrunch

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday. 1. *Visa is set to buy Plaid, the buzzy fintech that powers apps like Betterment and Venmo,...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.