Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The CEO of Microsoft's GitHub, home to 40 million developers, says the site is 'by far the most valuable social network that's ever been built' (MSFT)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The CEO of Microsoft's GitHub, home to 40 million developers, says the site is 'by far the most valuable social network that's ever been built' (MSFT)· *At a Microsoft event on Monday, GitHub CEO Nat Friedman called the site "by far the most valuable social network that's ever been built."*
· *Currently, over 40 million developers use GitHub to share and contribute to open source projects, and the company is aiming for 100 million by 2025. That's far behind Facebook or...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cheddar Superlatives: Satya Nadella, CEO Most Likely to Succeed [Video]Cheddar Superlatives: Satya Nadella, CEO Most Likely to Succeed

Satya Nadella is the CEO of the World's Most Valuable company and was named Fortune's Businessman of the year.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:24Published

Ashley Swartz: Political Campaigns Will Turn Back to TV Advertising in 2020 [Video]Ashley Swartz: Political Campaigns Will Turn Back to TV Advertising in 2020

LONDON– How will media buys change during the 2020 election? According to Ashley J. Swartz, CEO and founder of Furious Corp., the focus will shift back to what’s tried and true: television. In an..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The COO of GitHub explains why it has no plans to ever move completely to Microsoft's cloud, over a year after the $7.5 billion acquisition (MSFT)

The COO of GitHub explains why it has no plans to ever move completely to Microsoft's cloud, over a year after the $7.5 billion acquisition (MSFT)· GitHub COO Erica Brescia says GitHub, which now has over 40 million developers on the site, has no plans to move completely to Microsoft's cloud Azure. ·...
Business Insider

CEO Satya Nadella says Microsoft beat Amazon for the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract because of its 'leadership' in connecting data centers to the cloud (MSFT, AMZN)

CEO Satya Nadella says Microsoft beat Amazon for the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract because of its 'leadership' in connecting data centers to the cloud (MSFT, AMZN)· Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said he believes the company won the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract because of what it has to offer...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.