The CEO of Microsoft's GitHub, home to 40 million developers, says the site is 'by far the most valuable social network that's ever been built' (MSFT)
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () · *At a Microsoft event on Monday, GitHub CEO Nat Friedman called the site "by far the most valuable social network that's ever been built."*
· *Currently, over 40 million developers use GitHub to share and contribute to open source projects, and the company is aiming for 100 million by 2025. That's far behind Facebook or...