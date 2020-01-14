The CEO of Microsoft's GitHub, home to 40 million developers, says the site is 'by far the most valuable social network that's ever been built' (MSFT)

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· *At a Microsoft event on Monday, GitHub CEO Nat Friedman called the site "by far the most valuable social network that's ever been built."*

· *Currently, over 40 million developers use GitHub to share and contribute to open source projects, and the company is aiming for 100 million by 2025. That's far behind Facebook or... · *At a Microsoft event on Monday, GitHub CEO Nat Friedman called the site "by far the most valuable social network that's ever been built."*· *Currently, over 40 million developers use GitHub to share and contribute to open source projects, and the company is aiming for 100 million by 2025. That's far behind Facebook or 👓 View full article

