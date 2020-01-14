Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google plans to nix third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022

engadget Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Google plans to end support for third-party tracking cookies in Chrome within the next couple of years. In August, Google announced its open-source Privacy Sandbox project with the aim of making the web more secure and private to use. Its proposed ti...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss [Video]Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss

Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Direct Relationships Keep Cookies Alive: News Corp’s Guenther [Video]Direct Relationships Keep Cookies Alive: News Corp’s Guenther

Are rumors of cookies' death are greatly exaggerated? Over the last year, you could be forgiven for thinking that technology companies' moves to kerb the historic browser tracking technology would kill..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google to ‘phase out’ third-party cookies in Chrome, but not for two years

Google to ‘phase out’ third-party cookies in Chrome, but not for two yearsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google will join Safari and Firefox in blocking third-party cookies in its Chrome web browser. However, unlike those...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunch9to5GoogleFT.com

Google Assistant will soon let you schedule smart home commands

CES has become a Google Assistant show where new features are announced alongside the year’s third-party hardware. For 2020, Google wants to give you more...
9to5Google Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tweets about this

DialogTech

DialogTech Big news in the cookie industry (no, not that cookie industry — don't worry, Mrs. Fields). Read up on the latest mo… https://t.co/mh4pLXBGix 7 minutes ago

TechmemeChatter

Techmeme Chatter RT @hatr: Google plans „to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome … within two years.“ 👀 https://t.co/SGHbncxmTF 11 minutes ago

JamesCo40

😴 RT @axios: Google said it plans to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome within the next two years. https://t.co/wgTdqbSpv7 15 minutes ago

RickSaysStuff

Rick Purdy RT @jamesbullock81: Google plans to kill off third-party cookies in Chrome ‘within 2 years’ https://t.co/w2RZC5vaOZ https://t.co/q8weZ8hPR6 16 minutes ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Google plans to kill support for third-party cookies that track you all over the internet – CNBC… https://t.co/tU2ozCd5tC 17 minutes ago

FookNews

Tech News Google plans to nix third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022 - Engadget https://t.co/m02O6pjk78 17 minutes ago

jamesbullock81

James Bullock Google plans to kill off third-party cookies in Chrome ‘within 2 years’ https://t.co/w2RZC5vaOZ https://t.co/q8weZ8hPR6 18 minutes ago

axios

Axios Google said it plans to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome within the next two years. https://t.co/wgTdqbSpv7 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.