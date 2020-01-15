Global  

‘Beastie Boys Story’ doc from Spike Jonze coming to Apple TV+ in April after IMAX debut

9to5Mac Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
We all know you gotta fight for your right to party, and Apple is joining that fight this spring. The all-new “Beastie Boys Story” documentary is coming to Apple TV+ in April after a limited release in IMAX Theaters.

Apple announced the nonfiction film that tells the inside story of the hip-hop group from the perspective of members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz. “Beastie Boys Story” is based on the bestseller Beastie Boys Book. The great Spike Jonze is billed as the music doc’s director.

The post 'Beastie Boys Story' doc from Spike Jonze coming to Apple TV+ in April after IMAX debut appeared first on 9to5Mac.
