Lego made an International Space Station kit, including Space Shuttle and robotic arm

TechCrunch Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Lego is releasing an official International Space Station kit, which includes a scale model of the orbital platform, along with a miniature dockable Space Shuttle, a deployable satellite and two astronaut minifigurines. The kit is made up of 864 pieces, and celebrates the science station’s over 20 years in operation. It was originally suggested through […]
News video: Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space

Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space 01:46

 Phil's old inventing buddy Kenneth (guest star Josh Gad) -- who's now a fancy tech titan -- comes back to tell Phil (Ty Burrell) that he has a surprise for him: a ticket to the international space station. It's an amazing opportunity, but Phil is terrified and doesn't want to go. He asks Claire...

Astronauts Replace Space Station Batteries On Third All-Female Spacewalk [Video]Astronauts Replace Space Station Batteries On Third All-Female Spacewalk

American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch conducted a spacewalk Monday outside the International Space Station to wrap up battery replacement work they began last week.

NASA-Backed ‘Dream Chaser’ Spaceplane is Unlike Any Other Spacecraft [Video]NASA-Backed ‘Dream Chaser’ Spaceplane is Unlike Any Other Spacecraft

This spacecraft is the stuff of space dreams! The state-of-the-art Dream Chaser is the only spacecraft NASA currently funds that can move within the atmosphere, and that’s just the beginning.

Elon Musk can have SpaceX. We'll visit the ISS with LEGO.

Elon Musk is determined to get humans into space (and eventually Mars) on his SpaceX rockets — and ASAP.  But, in the meantime, the space travel company CEO...
Mashable Also reported by •geek.comThe Next Web

Lego releases new International Space Station set, sends it into the stratosphere

Lego releases new International Space Station set, sends it into the stratosphereLego is back with another new amazing spacecraft build set. This time, it’s a fairly realistic replica of the International Space Station, the orbiting...
The Verge


Tweets about this

ThealienshopC

thealienshop.com Lego releases new International Space Station set, sends it into the stratosphere. To celebrate the new creation, t… https://t.co/KDgHf8cFaH 2 hours ago

lsullivan

Project Discovery RT @SallyRideSci: Hey, space buffs: Did you know #Lego is releasing an International Space Station kit? The 864-piece kit comes with a mini… 13 hours ago

iGrowBrands

David Salinas RT @petesena: Lego made an International Space Station kit - https://t.co/Cq1HwB3AyY #LEGO #AFOL https://t.co/oGAez4iAsi 19 hours ago

petesena

Pete Sena ▞ Lego made an International Space Station kit - https://t.co/Cq1HwB3AyY #LEGO #AFOL https://t.co/oGAez4iAsi 19 hours ago

MettlerSteph

steph mettler RT @TheSpaceGal: LEGO is releasing an official kit of the International Space Station with space shuttle for $69.99 https://t.co/7E3tKH46n… 23 hours ago

EarnsWithJames

James Yee Lego made an International Space Station kit, including Space Shuttle and robotic arm | Lego made an International… https://t.co/bVFzUU2aYf 1 day ago

chadneufeld

Chad Neufeld RT @chaordix: This @LEGOIdeas kit is ridiculous, AND includes a nice touch that makes Canadians like us proud: a scale model of the Canadar… 2 days ago

chaordix

CHAORDIX This @LEGOIdeas kit is ridiculous, AND includes a nice touch that makes Canadians like us proud: a scale model of t… https://t.co/a1r4XbJjYF 2 days ago

