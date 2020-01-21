Lego made an International Space Station kit, including Space Shuttle and robotic arm

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Lego is releasing an official International Space Station kit, which includes a scale model of the orbital platform, along with a miniature dockable Space Shuttle, a deployable satellite and two astronaut minifigurines. The kit is made up of 864 pieces, and celebrates the science station’s over 20 years in operation. It was originally suggested through […] 👓 View full article

