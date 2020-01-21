Global  

Greta Thunberg: ‘Nothing Has Been Done’ to Fight Climate Change

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Greta Thunberg: ‘Nothing Has Been Done’ to Fight Climate ChangeGreta Thunberg attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2020. (Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg made strong statements at the World Economic Forum (WEF) today and slammed global leaders for not taking enough action against climate change. The teen activist, who spoke at the conference in […]

The post Greta Thunberg: ‘Nothing Has Been Done’ to Fight Climate Change appeared first on Geek.com.
News video: Thunberg: Pretty much nothing has been done to reduce CO2 emissions

Thunberg: Pretty much nothing has been done to reduce CO2 emissions 01:19

 Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a new generation of activists to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year, urged world leaders on Tuesday to listen to young people.

'Basically nothing has been done': Thunberg's rebuke of climate change action as global leaders gather in Davos

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has told panel event at the World Economic Forum in Davos that "basically nothing has been done" to address climate change.
Thunberg tells Davos 'nothing has been done' to fight climate change

Climate activist Greta Thunberg told the world’s political and business leaders Tuesday that the global movement sparked by her school strike was only the very...
