Greta Thunberg: ‘Nothing Has Been Done’ to Fight Climate Change
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Greta Thunberg attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2020. (Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)
Greta Thunberg made strong statements at the World Economic Forum (WEF) today and slammed global leaders for not taking enough action against climate change. The teen activist, who spoke at the conference in […]
The post Greta Thunberg: ‘Nothing Has Been Done’ to Fight Climate Change appeared first on Geek.com.