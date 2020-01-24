A Maryland gas station became the first EV charging station in the US that converted from selling oil — here's how it's doing Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· RS Automotives, a gas station in Takoma Park, Maryland, has switched its petroleum pumps out for electric vehicle chargers.

· The station received a grant of $786,000 from the Electric Vehicle Institute and the Maryland Energy Administration, CNBC reported.

