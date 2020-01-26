Kobe Bryant, Daughter Die in Helicopter Crash in California

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, according to multiple media reports. Bryant and his daughter were en route to a […]



CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in...