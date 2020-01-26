Global  

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Die in Helicopter Crash in California

geek.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, according to multiple media reports.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, according to multiple media reports. Bryant and his daughter were en route to a […]

 CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in...

Kobe Bryant: Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and others mourn the NBA superstar's demise

Hollywood stars are shocked at the sudden demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in an accident. Celebs in Los Angeles took to social media to...
Bollywood Life

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash

*Los Angeles:* Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday. "It is with great...
Mid-Day

