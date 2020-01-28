Global  

Planters ‘Pauses’ Mr. Peanut Funeral Campaign After Kobe Bryant Death

geek.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Planters ‘Pauses’ Mr. Peanut Funeral Campaign After Kobe Bryant DeathWesley Snipes, Mr. Peanut, and Matt Walsh star in Planters' nutty Super Bowl pre-game ad (via Planters)

Mr. Peanut is dead at 104. Planters last week announced the passing of its long-time legume, Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe (aka Mr. Peanut). In a bizarre Super Bowl pre-game ad, the anthropomorphic goober sacrifices […]

The post Planters ‘Pauses’ Mr. Peanut Funeral Campaign After Kobe Bryant Death appeared first on Geek.com.
Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant's Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl

Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant’s Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl 01:06

 Planters hits the pause button on its ad campaign, according to multiple reports.

Planters Announces Mr. Peanut's Death in New Pre-Super Bowl Ad [Video]Planters Announces Mr. Peanut's Death in New Pre-Super Bowl Ad

On Wednesday, Planters announced the death of their beloved mascot, Mr. Peanut, in a statement on Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:57Published

Planters Announces Mr. Peanut's Death in New Pre-Super Bowl Ad [Video]Planters Announces Mr. Peanut's Death in New Pre-Super Bowl Ad

On Wednesday, Planters announced the death of their beloved mascot, Mr. Peanut, in a statement on Twitter.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published


Planters pauses Mr. Peanut 'death' campaign after Kobe Bryant's passing

The mascot's funeral was set for the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
PRWeek

Mr. Peanut’s Super Bowl funeral will go on in wake of Bryant’s death

The televised funeral of recently deceased Planters spokes-legume Mr. Peanut – a commercial set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl – will continue as...
Seattle Times


geekdotcom

Geek.com Planters ‘Pauses’ Mr. Peanut Funeral Campaign After Kobe Bryant Death https://t.co/SQ85LIsMHl https://t.co/Z51Zg6Am9Y 2 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Planters ‘Pauses’ Mr. Peanut Funeral Campaign After Kobe Bryant Death https://t.co/KMahPPv29B https://t.co/mfi6ocbDiW 26 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Planters ‘Pauses’ Mr. Peanut Funeral Campaign After Kobe Bryant Death https://t.co/Yz0QoohRD4 https://t.co/l7r3uwJQLe 35 minutes ago

mrsstag

Mrs. Stag RT @NBCDFW: Kraft Heinz snack brand Planters is pausing paid advertising behind a campaign about the apparent death of its mascot, Mr. Pean… 38 minutes ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot Following the death of #KobeBryant, snack brand #Planters is taking a step back from its somber @MrPeanut ad campai… https://t.co/U8XRuBd1IE 43 minutes ago

DaVivian2

DAVID Planters pauses ad campaign about Mr. Peanut's funeral following Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/bifcMSONXE 1 hour ago

prabhanatarajan

Prabha Natarajan Planters is evaluating next steps for its demise-of-Mr. Peanut Super Bowl campaign following Kobe Bryant’s death… https://t.co/9LFgna7TvU 2 hours ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia Planters is pausing paid advertising behind a campaign about the apparent death of its animated mascot, @MrPeanut,… https://t.co/RkhV4HBvIO 2 hours ago

