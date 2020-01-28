Geek.com Planters ‘Pauses’ Mr. Peanut Funeral Campaign After Kobe Bryant Death https://t.co/SQ85LIsMHl https://t.co/Z51Zg6Am9Y 2 minutes ago Camilo Fernández Planters ‘Pauses’ Mr. Peanut Funeral Campaign After Kobe Bryant Death https://t.co/KMahPPv29B https://t.co/mfi6ocbDiW 26 minutes ago Ziny_The_Replicant Planters ‘Pauses’ Mr. Peanut Funeral Campaign After Kobe Bryant Death https://t.co/Yz0QoohRD4 https://t.co/l7r3uwJQLe 35 minutes ago Mrs. Stag RT @NBCDFW: Kraft Heinz snack brand Planters is pausing paid advertising behind a campaign about the apparent death of its mascot, Mr. Pean… 38 minutes ago Stephanie Mlot Following the death of #KobeBryant, snack brand #Planters is taking a step back from its somber @MrPeanut ad campai… https://t.co/U8XRuBd1IE 43 minutes ago DAVID Planters pauses ad campaign about Mr. Peanut's funeral following Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/bifcMSONXE 1 hour ago Prabha Natarajan Planters is evaluating next steps for its demise-of-Mr. Peanut Super Bowl campaign following Kobe Bryant’s death… https://t.co/9LFgna7TvU 2 hours ago NBC10 Philadelphia Planters is pausing paid advertising behind a campaign about the apparent death of its animated mascot, @MrPeanut,… https://t.co/RkhV4HBvIO 2 hours ago