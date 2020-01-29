Global  

I went to a Lucha Libre wrestling match in Mexico City, and it was even better than I imagined

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020
I went to a Lucha Libre wrestling match in Mexico City, and it was even better than I imagined· *On a trip to Mexico City last October, I went to a Lucha Libre match at Arena México.*
· *It was an incredible spectacle that blew away my already high expectations.*
· *It doesn't matter if you're into wrestling or not — I'm not! Lucha Libre is for everyone.*
