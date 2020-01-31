Experts give IBM's new CEO the thumbs up: He could be the 'heavyweight' the company needs to really compete with Amazon and Microsoft (IBM)
Friday, 31 January 2020 () · *IBM's decision to name Arvind Krishna as its new CEO got the thumbs up from experts, who say the 29-year company veteran he has the technological chops and business savvy to lead the company.*
· *Krishna, who joined the company in 1990, will take over as CEO in April, replacing Ginni Rometty. Experts familiar with his...
Advertisment IBM CEO, Ginni Rometty, is stepping down after 8 years of service, being replaced by executive Arvind Krishna. Rometty has been a great supporter of... WorldNews Also reported by •Motley Fool •Seattle Times •betanews