Experts give IBM's new CEO the thumbs up: He could be the 'heavyweight' the company needs to really compete with Amazon and Microsoft (IBM)

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· *IBM's decision to name Arvind Krishna as its new CEO got the thumbs up from experts, who say the 29-year company veteran he has the technological chops and business savvy to lead the company.*

· *Krishna, who joined the company in 1990, will take over as CEO in April, replacing Ginni Rometty. Experts familiar with his... · *IBM's decision to name Arvind Krishna as its new CEO got the thumbs up from experts, who say the 29-year company veteran he has the technological chops and business savvy to lead the company.*· *Krishna, who joined the company in 1990, will take over as CEO in April, replacing Ginni Rometty. Experts familiar with his 👓 View full article

