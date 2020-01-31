Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Experts give IBM's new CEO the thumbs up: He could be the 'heavyweight' the company needs to really compete with Amazon and Microsoft (IBM)

Experts give IBM's new CEO the thumbs up: He could be the 'heavyweight' the company needs to really compete with Amazon and Microsoft (IBM)

Business Insider Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Experts give IBM's new CEO the thumbs up: He could be the 'heavyweight' the company needs to really compete with Amazon and Microsoft (IBM)· *IBM's decision to name Arvind Krishna as its new CEO got the thumbs up from experts, who say the 29-year company veteran he has the technological chops and business savvy to lead the company.*
· *Krishna, who joined the company in 1990, will take over as CEO in April, replacing Ginni Rometty. Experts familiar with his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: IBM CEO Ginni Rometty Steps Down

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty Steps Down 00:15

 IBM announced their president and CEO will be stepping down and be replaced by Arvind Krishna effective April 6th.

Recent related videos from verified sources

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down [Video]IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, one of the only women leading a top U.S. company, is leaving the top post after eight years in which the stock has fallen. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty to Retire [Video]IBM CEO Ginni Rometty to Retire

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing giant and eight years at its helm. The company said Thursday that Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO starting April 6

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IBM Announces New CEO, is This Good For Blockchain?

IBM Announces New CEO, is This Good For Blockchain?Advertisment IBM CEO, Ginni Rometty, is stepping down after 8 years of service, being replaced by executive Arvind Krishna. Rometty has been a great supporter of...
WorldNews Also reported by •Motley FoolSeattle Timesbetanews

Meet IBM's new ceo, who spearheaded the $34 billion purchase of Red Hat as part of a master plan towards conquering a $1 trillion market (IBM)

Meet IBM's new ceo, who spearheaded the $34 billion purchase of Red Hat as part of a master plan towards conquering a $1 trillion market (IBM)· *Arvind Krishna, the new CEO of IBM, joined the tech giant in 1990 when it was an iconic and dominant player in enterprise tech.* · *When he takes over as...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.