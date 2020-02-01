Apple shuts down all stores and corporate offices in China amid the continued Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () · Apple announced on Saturday it was closing all of its offices and stores in China out of an "abundance of caution" amid the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.
· The Wuhan coronavirus has killed at least 259 and infected around 12,000, primarily in China.
· Apple, which earns about a quarter of its operating income in...
