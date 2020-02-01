Global  

Apple shuts down all stores and corporate offices in China amid the continued Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Business Insider Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Apple shuts down all stores and corporate offices in China amid the continued Wuhan coronavirus outbreak· Apple announced on Saturday it was closing all of its offices and stores in China out of an "abundance of caution" amid the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus
· The Wuhan coronavirus has killed at least 259 and infected around 12,000, primarily in China. 
· Apple, which earns about a quarter of its operating income in...
News video: Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount 00:36

 Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week. China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday. The death toll from the spreading Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259. The epidemic has led to mass...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Big Changes On Entering U.S. Starting Sunday [Video]Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Big Changes On Entering U.S. Starting Sunday

The coronavirus outbreak continues to grow. In China, the virus has killed at least 259 people and infected nearly 12,000.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends its new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Closes All Stores, Corporate Offices, and Contact Centers in China Through February 9 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple today announced that it has closed all of its corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in mainland China through February 9 due to the Wuhan...
MacRumours.com

Apple to close all China mainland stores due to virus outbreak

Apple Inc on Saturday said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb 9. as fears over the coronavirus outbreak...
Reuters

Tweets about this

KodoomIranNews

Iran News by Kodoom Microscopic organism paralyzes largest country and business in the world! Apple shuts down all stores and offices i… https://t.co/jv4Bw1zYZk 5 minutes ago

IanSpeed2

Ian Speed RT @phpress: Apple shuts down all stores and corporate offices in China amid the continued Wuhan coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/peHVrk7Z… 39 minutes ago

iMendMacs

iMendMacs Apple Shuts Down All Stores in Mainland China Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/KPjAWfNxA4 https://t.co/1cjFkZ3KEg 39 minutes ago

valugeysinan

𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕟 𝔸𝕝𝕚 Apple Shuts Down All Stores in Mainland China Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/C6POlOJJEh 43 minutes ago

fer_schez

FΞR 🌱 RT @iClarified: Apple Shuts Down All Stores in Mainland China Due to Coronavirus... https://t.co/41Zy5OCl6U https://t.co/DsI0WfnoUy 46 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Apple Shuts Down All Stores in Mainland China Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/4XwUwT16iu https://t.co/FN7mR4FaHD 58 minutes ago

iClarified

iClarified Apple Shuts Down All Stores in Mainland China Due to Coronavirus... https://t.co/41Zy5OCl6U https://t.co/DsI0WfnoUy 1 hour ago

BagariaSubhash

Subhash Bagaria. FRM RT @businessinsider: Apple shuts down all stores and corporate offices in China amid the continued Wuhan coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

