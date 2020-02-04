Global  

Evidence is mounting that TikTok mistakenly verified an account pretending to be Kendall Jenner

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Evidence is mounting that TikTok mistakenly verified an account pretending to be Kendall Jenner· A TikTok account appearing to belong to Kendall Jenner popped up on the platform Monday to much fanfare, but the account was gone less than 24 hours later.
· Business Insider has discovered that the account — verified by TikTok as legit — was likely a fake made by someone posing as the 24-year-old Jenner.
· The two...
Credit: CBS2 LA
News video: Tech Talk: Driverless Cars, Kendall Jenner TikTok Impostor, Sharing Ring Video With Police

Tech Talk: Driverless Cars, Kendall Jenner TikTok Impostor, Sharing Ring Video With Police 05:23

 Tech expert Jessica Naziri sits down with CBSN LA's Jasmine Viel to talk driverless cars, a Kendall Jenner TikTok impostor, and how to decide whether to share your Ring video with police.

