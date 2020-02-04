Evidence is mounting that TikTok mistakenly verified an account pretending to be Kendall Jenner
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () · A TikTok account appearing to belong to Kendall Jenner popped up on the platform Monday to much fanfare, but the account was gone less than 24 hours later.
· Business Insider has discovered that the account — verified by TikTok as legit — was likely a fake made by someone posing as the 24-year-old Jenner.
· The two...
· Kendall Jenner joined the viral video app TikTok on Monday, making her debut with a short video shot in a bathroom mirror.
· However, Jenner's account has... Business Insider Also reported by •Just Jared Jr