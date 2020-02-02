Global  

Jeff Bezos just sold $1.8 billion in Amazon stock. Here's how the CEO makes and spends his billions.

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos just sold $1.8 billion in Amazon stock. Here's how the CEO makes and spends his billions.· *Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person alive, just became nearly $2 billion richer after selling some of his Amazon stock.*
· *As Amazon's founder and CEO, Bezos was the first person in modern history to accumulate a fortune of over $100 billion — and he currently has a net worth of $126 billion, Bloomberg estimates.*
· *He...
News video: Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock? 00:35

 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold $1.8 billion of Amazon shares according to SEC filings. Amazon shares saw a huge spike last week. The company reported triumphant 2019 earnings report. This isn't the first time Bezos has cashed in billions of dollars worth of shares. Bezos has been known to make...

Elon Musk Pokes Fun At WhatsApp's Security Problems [Video]Elon Musk Pokes Fun At WhatsApp's Security Problems

Elon Musk made fun of WhatApp’s recent history with security breaches and vulnerabilities. According to Business Insider, he tweeted a photo of major messaging platform’s versions of the robot arm..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Jeff Bezos' Sales of Amazon Stock Reach $3.45 Billion in a Week

Jeff Bezos is on a selling spree.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother is suing the Amazon CEO for defamation, claiming he was falsely accused of providing incriminating photos to the National Enquirer

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother is suing the Amazon CEO for defamation, claiming he was falsely accused of providing incriminating photos to the National Enquirer· As the saga of Jeff Bezos, his nude selfies, and his leaked affair with Lauren Sanchez continues, a new development has arisen – Sanchez's brother Michael...
Business Insider

waldoiswhere

Walt K. Weissman @jimcramer You may want to send a note to Jeff Bezos. It seems he missed your memo, as he just sold about 2 billion $ of Amazon. 4 hours ago

jrrdesertfox9

John Roberts RT @silver_report: #JeffBezos just Sold $2 billion more of #AMZN after selling $2 billion a week earlier. Largest sale ever. what is #ama… 8 hours ago

silver_report

Silver Report #JeffBezos just Sold $2 billion more of #AMZN after selling $2 billion a week earlier. Largest sale ever. what is… https://t.co/5yWduyBgjF 11 hours ago

Kanarisnet

yeorgos kanaris RT @MarketWatch: ICYMI: Jeff Bezos sold $1.8 billion in Amazon stock https://t.co/0GIrk2e53s 12 hours ago

intelprise

Intelprise RT @MarketWatch: Jeff Bezos just sold $1.8 billion in Amazon stock https://t.co/sbWUvB7C75 1 day ago

ZachRemsen

Zach Remsen Jeff Bezos just this week sold $4B worth of Amazon stock, why is he creating all this liquidity? Could be for a mil… https://t.co/9bLER1Cqs2 1 day ago

PrincipalKisch

Gerrit Kischner RT @WAParamountDuty: If WA had a capital gains tax of 10% as has been proposed by some in #waleg that could mean $350 million for public sc… 1 day ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Jeff Bezos just sold $1.8 billion in Amazon stock https://t.co/qg6GTp4bbJ 1 day ago

