3 unicorn takeaways from the Casper and One Medical IPOs

TechCrunch Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
With Casper’s public offering earlier this week, we’ve closed the book on the first two venture-backed IPOs of note in 2020. Casper, joined by One Medical, carried over $870 million of private capital, venture and otherwise, across the finish line. Even though each IPO featured an unprofitable tech-enabled business that had posted sub-30% growth and […]
One Medical Goes Public in Bid to Transform Primary Care

The membership-based primary care provider came to the table with an ambitious business proposition: that primary care can use technology and high-end customer service to draw in patients willing to..

IPO pricing for One Medical and Casper will set the tone for 2020’s unicorn debuts

Hello and welcome back to our regular morning look at private companies, public markets and the gray space in between. As One Medical looks to become the first...
TechCrunch Also reported by •bizjournals

Unicorn fever as One Medical’s IPO pops 40% after conservative pricing

Shares of One Medical are worth $19.50 this morning after the venture-backed unicorn priced its IPO at $14 per share last night. The company opened at $18 before...
TechCrunch

