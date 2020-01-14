The CEO of security startup Netskope says that a driving force behind its monster $340 million funding round was the chance to work with Sequoia Capital

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Cloud security company Netskope just raised a $340 million Series G funding round led by Sequoia Capital.

· The round values the company at $3 billion — more than double its last valuation, as of November 2018.

